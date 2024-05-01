Launches
FeaturePanel
FeaturePanel
Let customers know when a requested feature has launched
Don't let your users leave in the early stage of your project, get them subscribed for updates and get them on your product again when you offer what they need.
Sales
Customer Communication
Marketing
FeaturePanel
About this launch
Sales
Customer Communication
Marketing
Fabrizio Beccaceci
Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is FeaturePanel's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
