Fathom Analytics (v2)

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Paul Jarvis
Maker
Hey all, Today is huge for us... we've been working on version two of Fathom for months and it's finally live. We rebuilt it from the ground up to be faster, simpler and even do more (like track goals). Our backend scales with our customers, so huge spikes won't slow us or your down, and our tracker is served from a global CDN. We created Fathom because there weren't any other simple and privacy focused analytics platforms out there... we just wanted to get all our data from a single screen, and not give up any personal data about our users at the same time. We don’t collect personal or invasive data about your users, nor do we use cookies, meaning you don’t have to show pesky notices to users about cookie tracking. We’re GDPR compliant too. PS: We even updated our marketing site (using Statamic), and there are now 243% more cats. 😸
Upvote (1)Share
I’ve been using Fathom v1 for my personal site and I can’t wait to get this!
This looks rad! I've just signed up for a trial and set it up on my site. Is there a way for me to import historical GA data (just the things that are shown on the Fathom dashboard)? Or will it mean I have to start fresh with my analytics?
@charliprangley We don't have a GA import, but you can start fresh (and just keep your GA account for historical data if you need it). We have thought about an importer, but haven't got there yet in terms of features.