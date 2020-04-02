Discussion
9 Reviews
Krishi Fagwani
Fantastic product! Its super easy to set-up - took us about 5-10min to embed the code and get started. The best part is that the can marketing team manage the content without the need for the engineers to get involved. Its been a month since we implemented FAQ Prime on our Business Dashboard (Onboarding & FAQ Bot) and we've already seen a 18-20% dip in support tickets (a lot of customers tend to find the help they need). Would definitely recommend to everyone!
@krishi_fagwani Thanks. Loved working with you folks.
Easy to set up. A passionate team that is always available to address questions and concerns. We have been able to use FAQprime in several creative ways. For e.g. we use the timer pop up functionality to show a "subscribe now" message. We use their hotspot feature on product pages to utilize our user generated content. We use the "searched" data to keep refining and adding new questions that people are asking. This app has truly proven to be several apps in one!
@pragya_batra thanks.
We use FAQPrime in Explara and our support tickets have reduced by more than 60% due to inline/smart self-served help. We have been using FAQPrime during the beta phase, and I love the way the product has helped. Before FAQPrime, we used to have default support chat in all pages and also had a support ticket system, and my customer support team had too many things to look after. Plus, the customer /visitor was forced to either chat/ask support queries, rather than engaging them with smart inline help. With FAQPrime, now my support team can gather insights such as most frequent help search queries, & missing help articles and add those articles. We are about to integrate onboarding, which has been yet-another-tool that will be replaced by FAQPrime. I believe customers are smart and self-served help systems increase their confidence that your product works out-of-the-box!
@santoshpanda thanks.
Great team and product ! Approach to help users solve queries via questions Vs content stood out. Integrated offering helps a lot as it includes adoption use cases of UI walkthrough guide and smart tip support.
Maker
@jay_parikh Thanks Jay, loved working with you and Myntra team.
Hunter
Came across after I saw it deployed on one website.
@_sethia Thanks for hunting us. Hello Folks I am Sachin Founder at Faqprime.com "Helping is the new selling" Help changes its manifestation at every step of the customer journey. Many teams build a great product, spend tons of effort attracting people to discover that product, but fail to guide their users to value quickly. We got that! Therefore, we’d built Faqprime, to enable great teams like yours to offer users with a cohesive help experience at every step of their customer journey. Further, If you have any of the below use cases then you should schedule time with our product specialist at https://www.faqprime.com: - Onboarding your users through the steps to get started with the product i.e. product tours or interactive walkthroughs, onboarding flows. - Improving feature awareness and adoption by highlighting what’s new in your product at the perfect time - Change log tool to announce the latest product changes, new features, bug fixes, offers etc. - Engaging with your users with in-product announcements - Reducing support burden by educating users with contextual 'in-the-moment' help thus deflecting support tickets by up to 70% and improving activation by 3X. - Stunning Support hub or help centre in your custom domain to help boost your SEO and detailed help docs. - Code-free and super simple onboarding flow builder without your developer, designers or engineers time. https://www.faqprime.com
