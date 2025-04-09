Launches
Extrovert
This is a launch from Extrovert
See 1 previous launch
Extrovert
Warm-up and nurture prospects at scale on linkedin
Track your customers' posts, spot key conversations with AI, and help your team build trust with thoughtful comments - in minutes a day.
Launch tags:
Sales
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
LinkedIn
About this launch
Extrovert
Warm up and nurture prospects on LinkedIn
5 out of 5.0
Extrovert by
Extrovert
was hunted by
Oleg Sobolev
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
LinkedIn
. Made by
Oleg Sobolev
,
Dmitry Bergelson
and
Anastasiia Kirzhanova
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Extrovert
is rated
5/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on October 4th, 2024.