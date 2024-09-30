Extrovert

Join every conversation your prospects have on LinkedIn

5.016 reviews

960 followers

Visit website
Extrovert tracks posts that matter to your customers, spots key conversations with AI, and helps your team build trust with thoughtful comments - in minutes a day.
This is the 3rd launch from Extrovert. View more

Extrovert

Launching today
Be top-of-mind by joining relevant conversations on LinkedIn
Track your customers' posts, spot key conversations with AI, and help your team build trust with thoughtful comments - in minutes a day.
Extrovert gallery image
Extrovert gallery image
Extrovert gallery image
Extrovert gallery image
Extrovert gallery image
Extrovert gallery image
Extrovert gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
SalesLinkedInSocial media marketing
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Oleg Sobolev
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 Most B2B buyers ignore cold outreach because they don't recognize the sender. The pitch doesn't matter if they don't know who you are. And most of the buyers are on LinkedIn. Posting updates, asking questions, consuming content. When you show up in those conversations with thoughtful comments, you're no longer a stranger sending cold DMs. You're someone they recognize. Last year, I tested this. Before reaching out to anyone, I'd comment on their posts a few times. We've got 40%+ reply rates. Some prospects messaged me first. Deals moved faster. But doing it manually was brutal. Hours of scrolling to find relevant posts. Tracking who I'd engaged with. Writing comments that didn't sound generic. So we built Extrovert to handle the grind while keeping it human. Four ways people use it: 1️⃣ Warm up prospects Comment on their posts 2-3 times before you reach out. When you send that connection request, you're not a stranger anymore. 2️⃣ Nurture pipeline Long deals go quiet between demo and close. Commenting keeps you present without another pushy follow-up. 3️⃣ Comment on top voices for visibility Hundreds of potential buyers see your name without you posting daily. 4️⃣ Build a support network Find other creators who engage back. You comment on their stuff, they comment on yours. Everyone's audience grows. 🎉 What's new since our last launch - we rebuilt almost everything based on your feedback, but the biggest additions are: → Integrations Connect your CRM to automatically pull in pipeline contacts for nurturing. Or warm up prospects in Extrovert, then push them to your sequencer when they're ready. → Indirect engagement This one's pretty unique. Some prospects rarely post but read LinkedIn constantly. We track who they engage with most, then surface those people's posts to you. When you comment there, your prospects see it in their feed. If you're connected, LinkedIn puts your comments at the top. Suddenly, you're visible to people who never post themselves. → Agency mode If you run an agency, you can now comment on behalf of clients. Helps their reply rates, supports their content strategy, and builds their brand. Done-for-you relationship building. To everyone who used the first version and gave us honest feedback - thank you 🫶 This version exists because you told us what actually mattered. 🎁 To celebrate this launch, the first 100 people who leave thoughtful comments get 50% off for 2 months. The long game is the only game in b2b sales in 2025.
Dmitry Bergelson
Maker

@oleg_sobolev , yeah, we keep rocking! I'd add that on top of a major B2B sales case, we see loys of marketers use Extrovert as one-of-kind ABM branding tool, making their execs' and company name to stay top of mind of key target people without being salesy at all 😇