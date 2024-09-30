Have been using Extrovert for 3 months so far. As a BizDev manager I engage with my prospects daily. Building genuine relationships is what any sales person or marketer should focus on. And Extrovert is so much helpful when it comes to this. No pointless convos and spamming people! Just focused, meaningful, polite and client oriented conversations. Great tool indeed. And what's more important: it is absolutely safe for your LinkedIn profile!!

Helpful (3) Share Report 1yr ago