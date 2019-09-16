Discussion
Kirby
Maker
Hello PH! Thanks for hunting @juliaenthoven! Appreciate all your help getting Eureka out the door! My name is Kirby! We originally wanted to create a high school social app, but had trouble finding enough teenagers to interview. And of the few Gen Z'ers we did talk to, we weren't quite sure how representative their stories were. As we shared our frustrations with other founders, we saw that our problem wasn't unique - interviewing your target audience is tough (and awkward and expensive)! Eureka is a consumer surveying platform for conducting fast, reliable, and affordable market research. Simply create your survey on our platform and we'll find participants for you. Responses are collected on our mobile iOS app, which is used by tens of thousands of vetted people everyday. Our goal is to give entrepreneurs access to qualitative feedback on their ideas, mockups, and features as they build. Imagine developing a product and being able to ask your ideal customer anything at a moment's notice. That's the power of Eureka in a nutshell. Thanks for all the help! We look forward to hearing what you have to say about Eureka! -Kirby & Yang
Congrats on the launch Kirby! ⚡️
This is awesome guys! Congrats on launching!
INCREDIBLE PRODUCT EXPERIENCE THROUGH AND THROUGH
Congrats, I heard really nice things about it and I hope the launch is successful!