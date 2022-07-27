Sign in
This is the latest launch from Mailmodo
Ranked #2 for today
Email Flows
50+ readymade frameworks for automating email flows
Plug-and-play email automation sequences for your use case.
💡 Framework for every customer touchpoint
✅ Expert recommendation on the right strategy
💌 Winning tips from 100+ email experts
Launched in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing automation
by
Mailmodo
About this launch
