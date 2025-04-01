Subscribe
This is a launch from ElevenLabs
See 11 previous launches
ElevenLabs Text to Bark

The world's first AI-powered TTS model for dogs
Talk to your dog with our new AI Pawdio engine. Simply type a message, choose your breed, and our models will convert it into fluent barking. 😀
DogsArtificial IntelligenceAudio

ElevenLabs
ElevenLabs
Create natural AI voices instantly in any language
ElevenLabs Text to Bark by
ElevenLabs
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Dogs, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Sam Sklar
,
Ammaar Reshi
,
Mati Staniszewski
,
Jonathan Levi
and
Georgy Marchuk
. Featured on April 2nd, 2025.
ElevenLabs
is rated 4.8/5 by 49 users. It first launched on June 7th, 2023.