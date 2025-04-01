Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ElevenLabs Text to Bark
This is a launch from ElevenLabs
See 11 previous launches
ElevenLabs Text to Bark
The world's first AI-powered TTS model for dogs
Visit
Upvote 55
Talk to your dog with our new AI Pawdio engine. Simply type a message, choose your breed, and our models will convert it into fluent barking. 😀
Free Options
Launch tags:
Dogs
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Audio
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
ElevenLabs
Create natural AI voices instantly in any language
4.78 out of 5.0
Follow
55
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ElevenLabs Text to Bark by
ElevenLabs
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Dogs
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Sam Sklar
,
Ammaar Reshi
,
Mati Staniszewski
,
Jonathan Levi
and
Georgy Marchuk
. Featured on April 2nd, 2025.
ElevenLabs
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 49 users. It first launched on June 7th, 2023.