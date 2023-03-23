Products
Home
→
Product
→
Economic Downturn & Product Strategies
Ranked #18 for today
Economic Downturn & Product Strategies
Product leaders' playbook for thriving in turbulent times
Seasoned product leaders from companies like Twilio, Circle, Freshworks, MoEngage, Dunzo, smallcase, TikTok, and 45 others to get their insights and key takeaways on navigating the current economic conditions!🏄♀️
Launched in
SaaS
,
Online Learning
,
Tech news
by
Economic Downturn & Product Strategies
About this launch
Economic Downturn & Product Strategies
Product Leaders' Playbook for Thriving in Turbulent Times
Economic Downturn & Product Strategies by
Economic Downturn & Product Strategies
was hunted by
Prashant Mahajan
in
SaaS
,
Online Learning
,
Tech news
. Made by
Prashant Mahajan
,
Nireka Dalwadi
,
Mahima Arora
and
Saumya Sagar
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
Economic Downturn & Product Strategies
is not rated yet. This is Economic Downturn & Product Strategies's first launch.
