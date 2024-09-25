Launches
easyy.click
easyy.click
Manage frequently used links and notes
1 click to open frequently used links, and copy frequently used notes. Everything encrypted, open source, pay once, use forever.
Launched in
Writing
Notes
GitHub
easyy.click
easyy.click
Frequently used links and notes
easyy.click by
easyy.click
was hunted by
peng37
in
Writing
Notes
GitHub
. Made by
peng37
. Featured on September 26th, 2024.
easyy.click
is not rated yet. This is easyy.click's first launch.
