Home
Product
EasyStaff Payroll
Pay abroad to teams & freelancers with 360° compliance
Visit
Upvote 95
EasyStaff Payroll is a platform for convenient and secure payments to freelancers. With built-in compliance and simplified B2B2C contracts, you can effortlessly pay anyone, anywhere, anytime.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Freelance
Fintech
Human Resources
2.5% fee for 3 months
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Follow
95
Points
8
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
EasyStaff Payroll by
was hunted by
Eduard Galimov
in
Freelance
Fintech
Human Resources
. Made by
Eduard Galimov
Vitalii Mikhailov
Arina Kozlova
Yulia Batalceva
Evgenii Averin
Arina Popova
Artem
. Featured on April 2nd, 2025.
EasyStaff Payroll
is not rated yet. This is EasyStaff Payroll's first launch.