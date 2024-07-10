Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DREAM SHEEP
DREAM SHEEP
Make reducing phone time easy
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A screen time app that helps you reduce your phone usage by 1,440 hours a year in a fun and easy way. It blocks the apps you tend to overuse, helping you reclaim the time to live your dreams and aspirations.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Entertainment
by
DREAM SHEEP
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
DREAM SHEEP
A screen time app that makes reducing phone time easy
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
DREAM SHEEP by
DREAM SHEEP
was hunted by
Masaki Nakata
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Tommy
,
Akifumi Tominaga
and
Masaki Nakata
. Featured on July 11th, 2024.
DREAM SHEEP
is not rated yet. This is DREAM SHEEP's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report