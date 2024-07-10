Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. DREAM SHEEP
DREAM SHEEP

DREAM SHEEP

Make reducing phone time easy

Free
A screen time app that helps you reduce your phone usage by 1,440 hours a year in a fun and easy way. It blocks the apps you tend to overuse, helping you reclaim the time to live your dreams and aspirations.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Entertainment
 by
DREAM SHEEP
Free ATS by Dover
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
RevenueCat
About this launch
DREAM SHEEP
DREAM SHEEPA screen time app that makes reducing phone time easy
0
reviews
14
followers
DREAM SHEEP by
DREAM SHEEP
was hunted by
Masaki Nakata
in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Entertainment. Made by
Tommy
,
Akifumi Tominaga
and
Masaki Nakata
. Featured on July 11th, 2024.
DREAM SHEEP
is not rated yet. This is DREAM SHEEP's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-