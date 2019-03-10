Deel helps freelancers get paid faster. The pay-as-you-go contracts streamline the workflow between freelancers and clients. The money is safely kept in deposit and released in smaller payments as agreed milestones are completed.
Great job Alex and team - Super simple and useful, love it! One of the best tools I have found for freelancers. Made a few contracts already and it's been super smooth. Congrats guys 🚀
Thanks so much @benlng for hunting us - Hi, Ph community - We are so happy to introduce you to Deel. Deel helps freelancers get paid faster. The pay-as-you-go contracts streamline the workflow between freelancers and clients. The money is safely kept in deposit and released in smaller payments as agreed milestones are completed. We built Deel to help our fellow freelancers reduce the chances of dead beat clients. Fun fact- we are becoming popular with clients as well. Removing the need to pay a certain % upfront and aligning on specific KPIs or delivery time makes things fair for everyone. We can’t wait to hear what you guys think about Deel and how we can improve it to build a product you’ll love. The world is going freelance, and we want to empower the revolution by removing the emotional friction that comes with freelancing. PS: We just launched profiles - enabling people to start a contract directly with you in seconds and get to work!
