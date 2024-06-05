Launches
Dad Can't Draw

Create custom coloring pages for kids from text prompts

Free Options
Dad Can't Draw is a text-to-image coloring page generator. It started as a command line script that I used to create coloring pages based on my kids requests.
Launched in
Kids
Artificial Intelligence
Coloring
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Vercel
Shadcn UI
Stable Diffusion
About this launch
