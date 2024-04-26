Mingji Zhang used Stable Diffusion to build AnimeShorts ( 294 points )

The Stable Diffusion XL version is very cost-effective. Although it lacks semantic understanding and is not very stable, its excellent image performance and rich ecosystem of creators make it very suitable for content tools. Among AI comic creation tools, SDXL is a very suitable model. We also considered Midjourney, but from the perspective of cost-effectiveness, SDXL is more suitable for us.