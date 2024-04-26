Stable Diffusion
Stable Fast 3D transforms a single input image into a detailed 3D asset, setting a new standard for speed and quality in the field of 3D reconstruction.
Enterprise-grade sound production
Stable Audio 2.5
Launched this week
Stable Audio 2.5 is a new audio model from Stability AI built for enterprise sound production. It delivers fast, high-quality, structured tracks in seconds, with advanced control features like audio inpainting for professional workflows.
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
I understand the hesitation many commercial clients have with generative audio. Before you can be sure the training data is commercially safe, it's hard to confidently use these models for your brand. A true commercial audio model has to solve for both quality and compliance.
Stability AI has been very decisive in its push into this commercial space, and their partnership with WPP deepens their reach into brand applications. This new audio model is their latest flagship in that effort.
It's built for that commercial need: it's incredibly fast, generates tracks with a real musical structure, and the audio inpainting feature gives creators a ton of control. It's a really solid release for anyone building with audio at a professional level.
Combined with Stability AI's capabilities in other modalities, there's a huge opportunity here to build professional, enterprise-grade AI digital assets. That could be a massive business opportunity.
You can experience the model for yourself on Stable Audio.
Congrats on the launch! 🚀 Open multimodal models have the potential to unlock huge innovation. How does Stable Diffusion approach balancing openness with responsible deployment—especially around misuse risks or ethical guardrails? And are there community-driven resources or best practices available for users wanting to extend or fine-tune these models for specific applications?