Creator Micro Keyboard by Figma
A keyboard for your Figma shortcuts
Meet the Figma Creator Micro - a collaboration between Figma and Work Louder that brings joy to your hardware.
Launched in
Design Tools
by
Figma
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Figma
The collaborative interface design tool
663
reviews
2.0K
followers
Creator Micro Keyboard by Figma by
Figma
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Design Tools
. Featured on December 14th, 2023.
Figma
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 648 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2015.
Upvotes
21
Comments
2
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#104
