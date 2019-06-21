Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Simple, Easy to make decision which gateway should I use, and save time
Can't find any
I hope, you will keep adding other comparison as you committed on site, Also showing graph/cart beside numeric values will be awesome.Musharof Chowdhury has used this product for one week.
- Pros:Cons:
I love this tool because it's show me best visual of my earnings from different payment gateway.
None
Great job.Mohd Danish has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Khaja Naquiuddin
This is great! I always wanted to know how much it costs to use a payment gateway in the long run. Making these calculations in an excel is time consuming and this one is a great time saver. At a quick glance I can understand what is worth it to use for my business. Thanks for making this @fauzio. Looking forward for more products like these.
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Hello everyone 🙌 I created CostMe to make our businesses more easier 👌 Basically, You can: 🆚 Compare the fees of popular payment providers, 🧮 Calculate the costs based on various sales screnarios, and 📊 Predict your revenue from each provider. ✨The Idea 7 days ago, I had a discussion with friend who will launch his product. We debate about which payment gateway should he choose 😂 Then I create a Spreadsheet, basically it will calculate the costs from 2 payment providers with various sales scenario. So I post it to #RamadanMakers telegram group and tweet about it. But then, people start demands to adding more features and adding more payment gateway. Its quite hard actually to people (especially on mobile device) to read a complex spreadsheet. So, I must create a complete web app? Opss... 😆 🧰 The Process So I boot my PC and start writing codes, hours to days I forgot everything else including my another project. I got really great experiences while creating CostMe and big thanks to #RamadanMakers community for pushing me up every day 😘 🎉 The Launch Day Well here we are, I finished it 🤸♀️ I hope you enjoy it and if you have anything to say, just let me know. I will take every request very seriously 🙏 🔥 What's Next? 💎 I will improve the user experiences 💰 Adding more payment providers ⚒️ Adding more features 📡 Price change notification?? 🖥️ Create more sites like CostMe to compare another niche like: VPS, CDN, Travel Budget, Gasoline Usages, Property Costs etc. PS: Thanks to https://fajarsiddiq.com for awesome logo and video 😍
Upvote (1)Share