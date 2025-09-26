Launching today
Meku
AI Web App and Site Builder
46 followers
AI Web App and Site Builder
46 followers
Meku.dev is an AI-powered web app and site builder engineered for developers. Generate, customize and deploy full-stack web apps and sites from simple AI prompts. Comes with essential integrations and deployment tools and hosting to launch your MVP fast.
Free Options
Launch Team
Chargeflow Prevent — Prevent the next chargeback.
Prevent the next chargeback.
Promoted
Meku
👋 Hey Product Hunt folks!
I’m Musharof, creator of Meku.dev, excited to finally share it with you today!
We built Meku to make AI web app building fast, simple, and straight-forward. It’s not another tool that just spits out snippets - it’s a complete platform built for developers who want to go from idea to live web app in minutes.
All-in-One AI Web App Builder
Build and launch instantly with simple AI prompts - including: hosting, custom domains, database, fine-tuning, and automatic deployment - everything you need to ship real projects in one place.
Modern Design. Powerful Features.
Every app comes with modern, responsive design out of the box - clean UI, solid code, and ready to customize.
Build Fast. Launch Faster.
No more juggling five tools just to get your MVP live. With Meku, you can build, test, and deploy in one seamless flow.
Ready-to-Remix Examples
Kickstart your next idea with ready-to-remix templates created by our community members - tweak them, based on your need, and launch instantly. Perfect for prototypes, internal tools, or full-stack apps.
Trusted by Thousands of Developers
Thousands of apps have already been built with Meku - from internal tools and dashboards to production-ready full-stack projects.
Simple, Affordable, Developer-Friendly
Fair pricing with generous project limits and credits — feature-rich without the bloat, built for indie devs, startups, and teams who move fast.
40% For Product Hunt Launch
And for our Product Hunt launch, we’re giving up to 40% off all plans for early supporters for first users only, no coupon code is required!
✨ Useful Links
🔗 Website
📘 Docs
🛣️ Roadmap
🐦 X/Twitter
💬 Discord
Thanks for checking out Meku - love to hear your feedback, thoughts, and feature ideas. What would you love to see next in an AI web app builder? 🖤
@musharofchy Congrats on the launch!
@musharofchy nice work, this looks super useful. gave it my vote. u might wanna cross post on firsto.co too, every launch gets homepage there
Buttons Generator
I tried this already! Works like a charm.
Well done!
I can quickly prompt then create my website with AI easily and connect with Supabase!
I did directory website with it and it's functional! Thanks for making this
Meku
@fajarsiddiq Thanks, Fajar 🙏 means a lot coming from you. Glad you like it and worked for you!
nice work, this looks super useful. gave it my vote. u might wanna cross post on firsto too, every launch gets homepage there
Meku
@innovate_leo Thanks Leo, gonna check out soon