The open-source coding autopilot

Free
Embed
Continue is the open-source autopilot for software development built to be deeply customizable and continuously learn from development data. It's a VS Code extension that brings the power of ChatGPT to your IDE
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Continue
About this launch
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Nate Sesti
and
Tyler Dunn
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
Continue
is not rated yet. This is Continue's first launch.
