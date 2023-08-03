Products
Home
→
Product
→
Continue
Continue
The open-source coding autopilot
Visit
Upvote 25
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Continue is the open-source autopilot for software development built to be deeply customizable and continuously learn from development data. It's a VS Code extension that brings the power of ChatGPT to your IDE
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Continue
Raster
Next-gen, AI-powered digital asset manager for modern teams
About this launch
Continue
The open-source coding autopilot
0
reviews
51
followers
Follow for updates
Continue by
Continue
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nate Sesti
and
Tyler Dunn
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
Continue
is not rated yet. This is Continue's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report