    AI assistant for open-source libraries

    CommandDash is one-stop destination to integrate any open-source package or framework. As developers, leverage expert AI agents trained on GitHub of the libraries. Ask questions or generate customized code for your project in web or your IDE 🙌🏼.
    Software Engineering
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    CommandDash by
    was hunted by
    Samyak Jain
    in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Samyak Jain
    ,
    Yash Wadhia
    and
    Yogesh Choudhary
    . Featured on August 26th, 2024.
