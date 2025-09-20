Launching today
Create stunning UIs for your apps and websites without designers or Figma. Get brand-based, code-ready UIs, exported to AI tools like Lovable, v0.dev, Cursor and more. Built for developers and builders launching production-ready apps.
Dear Builders,
As a fellow builder, I've always struggled getting UI of our landing pages and apps right. Hiring designers is not affordable at early stages, and platforms like Framer lock you into expensive ecosystems. Even with AI tools like Lovable, the generated UI is basic and doesn't feel professional.
We embarked on the journey to provide beautiful UI designs to every builder in this world, and today, we are excited to bring to you PixelApps.
Meet your new AI design assistant, that can generate stunning interfaces using just prompts!
You can build UI designs for:
Landing Pages
Dashboard
Web Apps
Mobile Apps (Soon)
Just describe your screen and PixelApps uses nano-banana 🍌 to first present you multiple design options (you'll love this). You can choose any one you like, and get a beautiful responsive UI generated within minutes.
+ You can export it as code or AI prompt that works directly in Lovable, v0, Cursor and other such AI builders. 🙌🏻
Backed by design system for Professional Results
PixelApps uses design-system backed themes, adapted to your requirements. This creates interfaces that are structured and consistent and provides you a real designer like outputs that can be used in production.
Over 100+ builders have used PixelApps during our beta, and we're gearing to serve millions more.
We're excited to be a part of your journey of building the future - one pixel at a time. 💙
Potpie AI
This looks amazing, and will make all the difference between prototype vs production maintainability. What do I do if I already have a lovable app?
PixelApps
@dhiren_mathur Thanks a ton! You can just paste your Lovable app link into the "Create from Link" tab and it will generate stunning UI options for you :) You can export anyone you like as a prompt and paste it into Lovable. Ask it to update your app UI - and see the magic happen ✨
PixelApps
Designing PixelApps was an exciting challenge!
How do we make AI outputs look professional enough to ship?
For us, the key was balancing flexibility with structure. That’s why we built around design-system backed themes, so every generated screen feels cohesive while still letting builders add their personality.
Excited to hear how the designs feel when you test it 🙌.
PixelApps
@sudeshna_sarkar4 Absolutely! It was an exciting challenge and I'm glad about how we solved it :) really look forward to empower the future of building beautiful UIs.