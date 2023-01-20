Products
Clicky
Ranked #17 for today
Clicky
Privacy-friendly website analytics
Stats
Clicky's privacy-friendly, GDPR-compliant website analytics service is used by more than one million websites around the globe. Monitor, analyze, and react to your traffic in real time.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Privacy
by
Clicky
Mayfair
About this launch
Clicky
Privacy-friendly Website Analytics
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Clicky by
Clicky
was hunted by
Jordan Kennedy
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Privacy
. Featured on January 21st, 2023.
Clicky
is not rated yet. This is Clicky's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#271
