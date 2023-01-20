Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Clicky
Clicky
Ranked #17 for today

Clicky

Privacy-friendly website analytics

Free Options
Clicky's privacy-friendly, GDPR-compliant website analytics service is used by more than one million websites around the globe. Monitor, analyze, and react to your traffic in real time.
Launched in Productivity, Analytics, Privacy by
Clicky
Mayfair
Mayfair
Ad
The 4.02% APY cash account for businesses.
About this launch
Clicky
ClickyPrivacy-friendly Website Analytics
0
reviews
3
followers
Clicky by
Clicky
was hunted by
Jordan Kennedy
in Productivity, Analytics, Privacy. Featured on January 21st, 2023.
Clicky
is not rated yet. This is Clicky's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#271