Circled

Customer support powered by GPT 5

Free Options
Circled handle customer support for businesses without them having to worry or do a thing
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
SaaS
Circled
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Firebase
Firebase
3,405 upvotes
We use firebase for the storage because it the fastest for our product
OpenAI Assistants API
OpenAI Assistants API
158 upvotes
We use OpenAi to Power the Customer Support due to it reasoning capabilities
About this launch
CircledCustomer Support powered by GPT 5
0
reviews
3
followers
was hunted by
Davis Tyee
in Customer Success, Customer Communication, SaaS. Made by
Davis Tyee
. Featured on June 4th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Circled's first launch.
