This is the latest launch from ChatGPT
See ChatGPT’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT Plugins
Ranked #18 for today
ChatGPT Plugins
Open AI announced ChatGPT Plugins to access real-world data
Visit
Upvote 59
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Open AI has just announced plugins for ChatGPT. From now it will be possible to inject real-world and real-time data into the ChatGPT context. Some examples are available online for preview, and developers will have access to the API soon.
Launched in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
ChatGPT
About this launch
ChatGPT
Optimizing language models for dialogue
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
ChatGPT Plugins by
ChatGPT
was hunted by
Andre Zayarni
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Greg Brockman
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
ChatGPT
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
59
Comments
14
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#114
