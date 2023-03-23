Products
ChatGPT Plugins
Open AI announced ChatGPT Plugins to access real-world data

Free
Open AI has just announced plugins for ChatGPT. From now it will be possible to inject real-world and real-time data into the ChatGPT context. Some examples are available online for preview, and developers will have access to the API soon.
Launched in API, Artificial Intelligence by
ChatGPT
About this launch
ChatGPT Plugins by
was hunted by
Andre Zayarni
in API, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Greg Brockman
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
59
Vote chart
Comments
14
Vote chart
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#114