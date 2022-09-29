Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Budibase
See Budibase’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Budibase 2.0
Ranked #3 for today
Budibase 2.0
Build internal tools in minutes - easy, fast & open-source
Visit
Upvote 97
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Budibase is everything you need to build internal tools and automate workflows - coding is optional. We’re excited to announce Budibase 2.0, allowing users to build their own custom components and datasources.
Launched in
Productivity
,
API
,
Developer Tools
+2 by
Budibase
About this launch
Budibase
Save 100s of hours building internal tools
15
reviews
138
followers
Follow for updates
Budibase 2.0 by
Budibase
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
API
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Peter Clement
,
Joe Johnston
,
Mike Shanks
,
Martin McKeaveney
,
Michael Drury
,
Andrew Thompson
,
Rory Powell
,
Mel O'Hagan
,
Andrew Whann
and
Andrew Kingston
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Budibase
is rated
5/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on January 30th, 2021.
Upvotes
97
Comments
26
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#14
Report