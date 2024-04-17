Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Bubbl Widget
Bubbl Widget
Where thoughts meet the home screen
Visit
Upvote 53
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Bubbl is your personalized Home Screen companion that delivers live updates from your inner circle and keeps you connected with loved ones.
Launched in
Social Media
Social Impact
Social Networking
by
Bubbl Widget
Brave Search
Ad
Brave Search’s AI-powered answer engine
About this launch
Bubbl Widget
Where thoughts meet the home screen
0
reviews
123
followers
Follow for updates
Bubbl Widget by
Bubbl Widget
was hunted by
Abdul Rehman
in
Social Media
,
Social Impact
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Saif Ullah Khalid
and
Saif AL Essai
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Bubbl Widget
is not rated yet. This is Bubbl Widget's first launch.
Upvotes
53
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report