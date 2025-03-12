Subscribe
Bolt x Figma

Bolt x Figma

Turn Figma designs into production-ready apps in one click.
You can now turn any Figma design into a pixel-perfect full stack app. Simply select a frame and put bolt.new in front of the Figma URL to start building rapid prototypes and production-ready apps.
About this launch
bolt.new
is rated 4.1/5 by 48 users. It first launched on October 30th, 2024.