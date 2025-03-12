Launches
Bolt x Figma
This is a launch from bolt.new
See 2 previous launches
Bolt x Figma
Turn Figma designs into production-ready apps in one click.
You can now turn any Figma design into a pixel-perfect full stack app. Simply select a frame and put bolt.new in front of the Figma URL to start building rapid prototypes and production-ready apps.
Bolt x Figma by
bolt.new
was hunted by
Kate Trahan
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Eric Simons
,
Albert Pai
,
Dominic Elm
,
Michal Cohen
,
Ofer Laor
,
Ognjen Krackovic
,
Myriam Cohen
,
Moez Bouaggad
,
Federico Terzi
,
Aymeric Beudaert
,
Mitchell Wright
and
Avishay Cohen
. Featured on March 13th, 2025.
