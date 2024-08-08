Launches
Bardeen 3.0
Bardeen 3.0
The AI agent for your browser
Free Options
Bardeen automates repetitive tasks using your browser. Thousands of customers, including Deel, Miro, and Kearney, trust Bardeen to automate sales, operations, and marketing workflows.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Tech
by
Bardeen AI Agent
About this launch
Bardeen AI Agent
The first Business Ready AI agent
Bardeen 3.0 by
Bardeen AI Agent
was hunted by
Pascal Weinberger
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Tech
. Made by
Michael Geisler
,
Ioannis Charalampidis
,
Matthias Eichstedt
,
Pierre Beitz
,
Manvel Saroyan
,
Lucy Keoni
,
Cory Cofran
,
Burak Öztürk
,
Renat Gabitov
,
Pascal Weinberger
,
Artem Harutyunyan
,
Jason G
and
Victoria Kondratenko
. Featured on August 9th, 2024.
Bardeen AI Agent
is not rated yet. This is Bardeen AI Agent's first launch.
Upvotes
54
Comments
19
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
