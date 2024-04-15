Launches
Assista AI
Assista AI
A central nervous system for all your productivity apps!
Assista transforms business productivity with AI, enabling voice or text command control over multiple apps. Streamline tasks, enhance efficiency, and reduce completion times effortlessly.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
by
ASSISTA AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
38,931 upvotes
Notion was and it is crucial to keep our thoughts on the road
Linear
2,817 upvotes
Linear gives a bit of clarity on our technical roadmap
About this launch
ASSISTA AI
Merge all your productivity apps into a single interface!
Assista AI by
ASSISTA AI
was hunted by
Tom Jacquesson
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Darius Prahanca
,
Paul Burca
,
Anton Zaharia
and
Christian Vuye
. Featured on April 25th, 2024.
ASSISTA AI
is not rated yet. This is ASSISTA AI's first launch.
