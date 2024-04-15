Launches
Assista AI

Assista AI

A central nervous system for all your productivity apps!

Free Options
Assista transforms business productivity with AI, enabling voice or text command control over multiple apps. Streamline tasks, enhance efficiency, and reduce completion times effortlessly.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
 by
ASSISTA AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Notion
38,931 upvotes
Notion was and it is crucial to keep our thoughts on the road
Linear
Linear
2,817 upvotes
Linear gives a bit of clarity on our technical roadmap
Assista AI by
