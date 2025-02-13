Launches
Home
Product
Apple TV app for Android
This is a launch from Apple
See 285 previous launches
Apple TV app for Android
Stream Apple TV+ on your Android devices
Visit
56
The Apple TV app is now on Android phones, tablets & foldables! Access Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass. Subscribe via Google Play!
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Android
•
Apple TV
•
Apple
Apple
Think Different
4.52 out of 5.0
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Apple TV app for Android by
Apple
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Android
,
Apple TV
,
Apple
. Featured on February 15th, 2025.
Apple
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 272 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.