This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 297 previous launches
Apple Maps for Web Beta

Directions, Guides & Traffic

Free
Apple Maps on the web is now available in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser. Find local businesses, get place recommendations, view maps and get driving directions.
About this launch
Apple
Apple
273reviews
2.9K
followers
Apple Maps for Web Beta by
Apple
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Maps, Search, Apple. Made by
Tim Sneath
and
Timirah James
Featured on July 26th, 2024.
Apple
is rated 4.5/5 by 264 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
