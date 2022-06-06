Products
Home
→
Product
→
Apple Freeform
Ranked #16 for today
Apple Freeform
Collaborate in real time
Free
Freeform is a productivity app where you and your collaborators can bring ideas to life. Sketch and jot down notes with Apple Pencil. Share files and insert web links, documents, video, and audio.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Drawing
by
Apple
About this launch
Apple Freeform by
Apple
was hunted by
Futa Ogawa
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Drawing
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
Apple
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 229 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#29
