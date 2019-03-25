Apple Arcade will give customers the freedom to try any game from its handpicked collection of titles that are all-you-can-play, have no ads, ad tracking or additional purchases, and respect user privacy.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
This is an answer to Google's Stadia and the App Store's risk of disintermediation. @balaji touched on this on Twitter last week: "Google’s Stadia has made me think. If desktop game streaming obviates game stores like Steam, perhaps 5G app streaming will obviate app stores. Just go to a URL to use an app as a stream of pixels. Perhaps an old idea to 5G experts, but maybe worth investigating." By hooking consumers on a subscription service, Apple can build a moat beyond hardware/platform lock-in.
