Apple Arcade

A game subscription for mobile, desktop, and the living room

Apple Arcade will give customers the freedom to try any game from its handpicked collection of titles that are all-you-can-play, have no ads, ad tracking or additional purchases, and respect user privacy.
Apple Arcade is a game subscription service for iOS, Mac and Apple TVAs with Apple News+, Apple Arcade works with family sharing -- so you can buy once and share the service with your family. Once signed up, there are no ads and no additional purchases need in any of these games. and to keep kids from playing too much, parental controls will be available inside the Screen Time tool in settings.
Engadget
Apple launches Apple Arcade game subscription for iOS, Mac, and Apple TVApple is unveiling a new Apple Arcade game subscription service today at the company's "show time" event. Unlike cloud gaming services from competitors like Sony, Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia, Apple's gaming subscription isn't designed to stream games to iOS devices. Instead, it's a subscription game service for titles that can be installed from the App Store.
The Verge
Ryan Hoover
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
This is an answer to Google's Stadia and the App Store's risk of disintermediation. @balaji touched on this on Twitter last week: "Google’s Stadia has made me think. If desktop game streaming obviates game stores like Steam, perhaps 5G app streaming will obviate app stores. Just go to a URL to use an app as a stream of pixels. Perhaps an old idea to 5G experts, but maybe worth investigating." By hooking consumers on a subscription service, Apple can build a moat beyond hardware/platform lock-in.
