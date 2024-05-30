Launches
India's next-gen AI: ask, create, discover with apna AI

apnaAI empowers people and businesses across India with access to diverse AI agents, tools, multilingual chat, and voice support, ensuring seamless interaction. It offers localised content and services in a trustworthy, relatable, and intelligent manner.
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Tech
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Firebase
Firebase
3,405 upvotes
Firebase for real-time database management, user authentication, and push notifications, ensuring seamless data synchronization, secure login processes, and timely updates across all platforms.
Figma
Figma
16,139 upvotes
We used Figma to design a user-friendly, visually appealing UI by collaborating in real-time, creating interactive prototypes, and ensuring a consistent design across iOS, Android, and web platforms.
Hugging Face
Hugging Face
2,174 upvotes
Leveraging Hugging Face to enhance its NLP capabilities, ensuring support for multiple languages, improved contextual understanding, & scalable deployment while maintaining safety & ethical standards.
About this launch
