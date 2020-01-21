Discussion
Zhanna Sharipova
Maker
I’m a co-founder of Anytype and I’d like to tell you what we are building. Currently all of us have to use many stand-alone apps to work, create and collaborate. So, our data is scattered among these services. What’s worse it is silo’ed and accessed by service providers. We end up having multiple logins, searches and subscriptions, cannot use data from one app in the other and have to pay with our privacy in each of these services. That’s why we are building Anytype - an all-in-one tool focused on privacy and data ownership. From interface stand-point we were inspired by Hypercard, Notion and Airtable. We love the idea behind Hypercard that users can create software without code, the innovation of Notion that an interface to create web pages is as easy as writing a note and the approach of Airtable - allowing to create custom databases for any use case. We decided to combine all of these and put it on a completely new architecture. In Anytype all applications run locally and exchange data directly in a peer-to-peer way without exposing it to 3rd parties even when users work across devices and with each other. Because of this in anytype you own not only the data itself, but also the interface to work with it. That means if you create something with anytype, it is truly yours. Also, Anytype is free if you use your own disk space. And it works offline like it should. So far Anytype is in closed alpha and you might wonder why we are announcing it - we have bootstrapped this project for 2 years and now it’s important for us to gather community of early adopters around anytype and of course get early feedback that will influence Anytype’s development. Please, let me know what you think if anything resonates with you or on the contrary, or maybe you have questions. Our team is here to discuss and answer questions.
