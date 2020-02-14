Surf is an intelligent notebook that you can fill with your PDFs, YouTube videos, websites, photos and more. Generative AI helps you write, explore, plan, reflect and think across this growing library. Everything is designed to be personal and open; it's open source, ai-model agnostic, and the data is stored in open file formats locally on your machine.
AI Notebooks for the internet (Open Source)
Deta Surf 1.0 Beta
Launching today
Surf is an AI notebook that brings your files and the web directly into your stream of thought.
Free
Launch Team / Built With
Deta Surf
Hey Product Hunt & thanks @chrismessina for hunting!
We've been in alpha for about a year and learned a lot from the community. This is a culmination of those efforts.
Surf is an AI Notebook that brings the web and your files directly into your stream of thought. Use any tab, webpage, YouTube video, PDF and more to generate your notes. Surf is built to be personal & open. Data is stored locally in open formats, core code is open source, and it's open to use different AI models (including local).
Make sure to check us out on GitHub: https://github.com/deta/surf! (and smash that 🌟)
Things to try:
📹 YouTube Notes: visit a YouTube video and ask a question
🗎 PDF Notes: open a PDF and ask a question
🟪 Create an applet: use the "app generation" tool and ask for an app
🔍 Notes that search: use the "web search" tool and ask a question with "search" in it
Features:
📘 Multi-media Library & Notebooks: Store & organize your favorite YouTube videos, webpages, PDFs, photos & more, all in one place on your local machine.
📝 Smart Notes: generate rich multi-media notes from your media, from a single tab to a full notebook
🖥️ App Generation: create applets without writing code, that help you visualize or understand charts, tables, and diagrams
🖖 Split View & Sidebar: open & navigate your Library using tabs, splits, and the sidebar
🌲 Offline Mode: use your notes and view much of your media offline
Open & Personal
Surf is built to be open & personal in service of the user.
📖 Open Source: Surf's core is open source on GitHub and is designed to work without Deta's servers
💾 Open & Local Data: the data you store in Surf is stored on your machine in open formats
🧠 Open AI: use AI models of your choice, bring your own key, set up a custom model (including local LLMs)
Looking forward to your feedback!