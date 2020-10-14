discussion
Matt Hodges
👋🏻 G'day hunters, Matt from Loom here. It's been a while. 😅 With more than 15 million people recording and watching 299 million minutes of Loom videos every month (20x growth in 2020), we see it as our duty to ensure our product is more accessible, reliable, and delightful to use than ever before. We’ve been heads-down working on some things these past few months — and we’re excited to start rolling them out today: Ch-ch-changes: More for you, more for your team
- A fresh new look to match our vision
- Team Workspaces, now available to everyone
- Loom Pro + Business = one new plan, same affordable price
- Introducing screenshots: now in beta and free
- Loom for Education, still 100% free As we continue to invest in building a world-class team, we’ll continue to invest in building and delivering a world-class video messaging product. We’re busy cooking up plans for a big year for Loom in 2021, and we’re excited to share some of those plans in the new year. Learn more about the all-new Loom or get started for free today. Happy recording with the new Loom. 🎥
Gajus Kuizinas
Founder of all things
@mattnhodges The new look is 🔥🔥🔥
@kuizinas 🙏 all credit to the team on this one
Calum Webb
Community & Social at Product Hunt
I'm a big fan of Loom and use it as my go-to social screen recorder and video messager. Whether it's sharing feedback on a new feature, getting interior-decorating advice from friends in MS paint, or most recently, presenting a project for university, I love how versatile and reliable Loom is! Loving the new branding and excited to try out screenshot sharing 🔥
@calum Thanks Calum! The team will be stoked to hear that. 🙌🏻
