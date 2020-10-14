Ch-ch-changes: An all-new Loom As we continue to see unprecedented change in all facets of our lives, and with remote and distributed work now the new norm, we've never been more committed to our mission: Empower everyone at work to communicate more effectively, wherever they are With more than 15 million people recording and watching 299 million minutes of Loom videos every month (up from 15 million minutes per month this time last year), we see it as our duty to ensure our product is more accessible, reliable, and delightful to use than ever before.