ツSupercut

ツSupercut

Blazing fast, AI Video Messaging for teams

5.015 reviews

981 followers

Visit website
ツSupercut is beautiful, simple and fast. Just record your screen, share instantly and look professional...with a little help from AI.
This is the 2nd launch from ツSupercut. View more
ツSupercut v1.0

ツSupercut v1.0

Launching today
Blazing fast, AI-powered Video Messaging for teams
🚀 ツSupercut is officially launched. AI-powered video messaging for busy teams. Record and share polished videos instantly with chapters, captions, and summaries—perfect for team updates and customer pitches. ツSupercut is native for macOs and Windows.
ツSupercut v1.0 gallery image
ツSupercut v1.0 gallery image
ツSupercut v1.0 gallery image
ツSupercut v1.0 gallery image
ツSupercut v1.0 gallery image
ツSupercut v1.0 gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceVideo
Launch Team

What do you think? …

David OKuniev
Maker
📌
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Today is a huge milestone for. After months of hard work, testing, and refining, we're thrilled to officially launch ツSupercut 🎉 Over the past year, during our beta, Supercut has become the go-to video messaging tool for fast-moving, design-driven teams like Perplexity, Framer and Typeform, who want to communicate better and faster. Here’s why we’re so excited about it: ✨ Blazing fast AI-powered video messaging that makes teams look pro. 🎥 Effortless recording and sharing, whether it’s a quick team update or a customer pitch 🎬 Automatic chapters, summaries, and captions to keep your videos polished and on-brand. 🔧 Auto-editing magic that patches up any mistakes, so you never have to worry about "messing up" again. And more... Our mission? To help businesses communicate faster, clearer, and with more impact. We believe video messaging should be both quick and professional—not one or the other. Start your free zero commitment 14 day trial -> https://supercut.ai/pricing Try it today and tell us what you think! 💬👇
Enrico Tartarotti

Been using Supercut since the first release. You can see when there's real craft in a product, and supercut is one of them.

Neil Kinnish
Maker

@enricotartarotti Thank you Enrico, this means a lot to the team, we've been working super hard across so many details.

Adam McCann

Best designed effort-free video app out there, and this is someone who previously loved Loom.

Neil Kinnish
Maker

@assembledadam Thanks so much Adam!

Roozbeh Firoozmand

Congrats on the launch! Does it integrate with Slack or Notion for quick sharing?