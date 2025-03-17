Reviews praise ツSupercut’s speed, instant sharing, and polished UX, repeatedly calling it easier and faster than Loom. Users highlight thoughtful design, lightweight performance, and AI that streamlines tasks like turning recordings into concise reports. Pricing is appreciated for being simple and fair. Notably, makers of Rewrait commend its free, sharing-first approach and customization, reinforcing its fit for product teams and creators. Feedback also notes seamless workflows, minimal system impact, and reliable performance for longer recordings, making it a trusted everyday tool for quick communication.

