ツSupercut
Blazing fast, AI Video Messaging for teams5.0•15 reviews•
981 followers
Blazing fast, AI Video Messaging for teams5.0•15 reviews•
981 followers
ツSupercut is beautiful, simple and fast. Just record your screen, share instantly and look professional...with a little help from AI.
This is the 2nd launch from ツSupercut. View more
Blazing fast, AI-powered Video Messaging for teams
ツSupercut v1.0
Launching today
🚀 ツSupercut is officially launched. AI-powered video messaging for busy teams. Record and share polished videos instantly with chapters, captions, and summaries—perfect for team updates and customer pitches. ツSupercut is native for macOs and Windows.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•Video
Launch Team
ツSupercut
Been using Supercut since the first release. You can see when there's real craft in a product, and supercut is one of them.
ツSupercut
@enricotartarotti Thank you Enrico, this means a lot to the team, we've been working super hard across so many details.
Claimer
Best designed effort-free video app out there, and this is someone who previously loved Loom.
ツSupercut
@assembledadam Thanks so much Adam!
Sellkit
Congrats on the launch! Does it integrate with Slack or Notion for quick sharing?