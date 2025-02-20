Launches
Aider
Aider
AI Pair Programming in Your Terminal
Visit
Upvote 79
Aider is the AI pair programmer that edits code in your local git repo via the terminal. Works with your editor, any LLM (Claude 3.5 Sonnet, DeepSeek R1, GPT-4o, local models), and many languages.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Aider by
Aider
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on March 6th, 2025.
Aider
is not rated yet. This is Aider's first launch.