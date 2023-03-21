Products
Activepieces

No-code business automation with more privacy

Activepieces is an open source no-code business automation tool built for the privacy needs of today's internet. You can self-host Activepieces or use it on the cloud (and still read our public code). We have 48 pieces and counting!
Launched in Productivity, Marketing, Tech by
Activepieces
About this launch
was hunted by
Ashraf Samhouri
in Productivity, Marketing, Tech. Made by
Ashraf Samhouri
,
Mohammad AbuAboud
,
Khaled Mashaly
and
Abdul-rahman Al-Hussein
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
