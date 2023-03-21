Products
Activepieces
Activepieces
No-code business automation with more privacy
Activepieces is an open source no-code business automation tool built for the privacy needs of today's internet. You can self-host Activepieces or use it on the cloud (and still read our public code). We have 48 pieces and counting!
About this launch
Activepieces
No-code business automation with more privacy
1
review
81
followers
Follow for updates
Activepieces by
Activepieces
was hunted by
Ashraf Samhouri
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Ashraf Samhouri
,
Mohammad AbuAboud
,
Khaled Mashaly
and
Abdul-rahman Al-Hussein
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Activepieces
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Activepieces's first launch.
