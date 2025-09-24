Launching today
DIMO
The vehicle data platform that puts privacy first
1 follower
The vehicle data platform that puts privacy first
1 follower
Build the future of mobility with DIMO — the open developer platform for cars. Access live vehicle data, integrate AI, and create apps for drivers, fleets, and EVs. Open-source, fast, and community-driven.
Interactive
Free Options
Launch tags:Cars•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
James Li
Maker
📌
BuyScout® — Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Promoted