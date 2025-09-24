Launching today
DIMO

DIMO

The vehicle data platform that puts privacy first

1 follower

Visit website
Build the future of mobility with DIMO — the open developer platform for cars. Access live vehicle data, integrate AI, and create apps for drivers, fleets, and EVs. Open-source, fast, and community-driven.
Interactive
DIMO gallery image
DIMO gallery image
DIMO gallery image
DIMO gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
CarsDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

James Li
Maker
📌
Hey everyone 👋 James here, one of the drivers behind DIMO Build. We believe cars should be as open to developers as smartphones. Right now, most vehicle APIs are locked away by OEMs, making it hard for innovators to create new experiences for a $100B+ industry. DIMO Build flips that model — it’s open, transparent, and community-driven. You can spin up apps that tap into real vehicle data in minutes, whether you’re experimenting with AI copilots, EV range apps, fleet tracking, or creative games like “Pokémon GO for cars”. We’d love feedback from the PH community: 1. What would you build if you had direct access to car data? 2. Which AI or mobility use cases do you think have the most potential? Thanks for checking us out 🚗⚡
BuyScout®
BuyScout®
Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Promoted