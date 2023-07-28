Products
Home
→
Product
→
ACENDI
ACENDI
Creating a shamanic experience for self exploration at-home
ACENDI, a Shamanic Experience App, puts the power of introspective journeys in your hands. Guided step-by-step, from the comfort of your home, ACENDI facilitates intentional self-discovery - the more you use it the more it works.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Meditation
Spirituality
by
ACENDI
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Help us make our Shamanic dreams come true? Please share ALL your feedback to make ACENDI better. "
The makers of ACENDI
About this launch
ACENDI
Creating a shamanic experience for self exploration at-home.
ACENDI by
ACENDI
was hunted by
Binsen Mejia
in
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
,
Spirituality
. Made by
Binsen Mejia
,
sebastian pinzon
and
Alina Shutkova
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
ACENDI
is not rated yet. This is ACENDI's first launch.
