Zencoder
Build custom AI agents that understand your codebase, workflows, and team standards. Share org-wide to multiply productivity. Access 100+ integrations, deploy in CI/CD, and tap into our open-source marketplace.
Zencoder
🚀Hey Product Hunt!
After months of helping over 100,000 engineers ship faster with our AI coding agents, we noticed something: every team has unique workflows, standards, and expertise that generic AI can't capture.
That's why we built Zen Agents - a platform that lets YOU create custom AI agents tailored to your exact needs, with the ability to share them organization-wide.
What makes Zen Agents special:
Build Once, Use Everywhere
✦ Create agents with specific instructions, tools, and context
✦ Share across your entire organization instantly
✦ Standardize best practices without endless documentation
Open-Source Marketplace
✦ Access community-contributed agents (MIT licensed)
✦ Share your innovations with developers worldwide
✦ Browse agents at zencoder.ai/marketplace
Integrations & MCP Support
✦ Jira, GitHub, GitLab, Figma, Sentry, and more
✦ Visual MCP configuration for custom connections
✦ Agents that understand your entire development ecosystem
Beyond the IDE
✦ Deploy agents across CI/CD pipelines
✦ Trigger via webhooks, schedules, or commits
✦ 24/7 productivity without developer bottlenecks
Real Use Cases from Our Users:
→ Framework Experts: React agent that knows every team convention
→ Migration Specialists: Python 2→3 agent that handles 1000s of files
→ Test Architects: Agent that writes tests matching your exact patterns
→ Documentation Ninjas: Keeps docs in sync with code automatically
We'll be here all day answering questions and sharing more. Would love your feedback!
Zencoder
Hello everyone!
We are live and happy to hear from you, get your comments and feedback. The team will be around for the entire day, so let us know if you have any questions.
We will also be hosting our weekly webinar tomorrow - so feel free to join us:
