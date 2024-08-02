Hey, Product Hunt community!

We just launched here, and thanks to all of you, we won our #1 POTD. While that is great, we would like to hear your feedback, comments, and ideas.

@Zencoder is just getting started, and with your feedback, we can ensure that we build the best coding agent for developers and creators worldwide. So, feel free to share what you like, dislike, or have any feedback, and we'll do our best to be responsive.