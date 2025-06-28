Yapify is a voice-to-email extension that gets you to inbox zero 4x times faster without typing. Speak your response and get ready-to-send drafts in your style that are context-aware + perfectly formatted. Use voice commands to fill-in templates and add links!
Hey ProductHunt! 👋
I'm Dan, co-founder of Yapify - the voice-first email assistant that turns your rambling thoughts into polished, ready-to-send emails that actually sound like you!
Use access code "YAPPER" to get immediate access for free - limited to the first 100 users!
📖 The founding story:
As a non-native English speaker and founder, I was spending 1-2 hours every day in my inbox. Writing emails felt like walking through quicksand: slow, stressful, and always worrying about embarrassing mistakes.
Meanwhile, my co-founder, David, and I had started using ChatGPT's voice mode during our walks to the office for everything from brainstorming to voice coding and lately yapping our PRs. That's when we realized: if voice works so well for unstructured thinking with AI, why are we still typing emails?
We hacked together the first version of Yapify and shared it with our founder friends. To our surprise, many of our friends were already living in a voice-first world (dictating to Notion, voice-coding, and using voice assistants), but no one was using voice to get through their emails. 🤔
💡 What makes Yapify different:
🎙️ Rambling-first approach: Unlike traditional dictation that requires structured speech, Yapify thrives on your unstructured thoughts and turns them into coherent emails
Context-aware intelligence: Knows your email threads, writing style, and tone preferences
🧠 Zero-friction integration: Lives directly in Gmail/Outlook/Superhuman - no context switching or copy-pasting
🎤 Voice Commands: Say "Send them my Calendly" or "Include the website link" and Yapify automatically adds the right links and applies custom rules for different recipients for different email vibes
💬 Templates: Just say "use the sales template" or "use the intro template" and Yapify formats your thoughts into the pre-defined template structure.
Get started in 20 seconds:
Install our Chrome extension
Authorize Gmail or Outlook
Hit "Yap" in any email thread
Start talking - Yapify handles the rest
🔮 The bigger vision:
We believe voice is the natural interface for AI because it matches how we actually think - messy, non-linear, and conversational. Are we crazy for imagining a future where we have yapping sessions with our computers to get work done, or is this the inevitable evolution of how we will interact with AI?
We'd love for you to try Yapify and share your thoughts! Does it feel like the future of email, or are we just two founders who like to talk too much? 😄
Langdock
Yapify is amazing to quickly clean your inbox just within a few minutes. Especially the templates save a lot of time!
Thanks for building it and congrats on the launch 🔥