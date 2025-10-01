Launching today
VibeType anywhere with your voice (Open Source)
Ito is an open source voice assistant for Mac and Windows that transforms your intent into smart text in any app. Speak naturally to write emails, messages, or code without typing. Say intent, not just words.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Open Source•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Rev
Hey Product Hunt, I'm Barron Caster, co-founder of Ito.ai!
Why Ito
We believe the future of interacting with technology is through voice, which is more natural than typing. With AI exploding, everyone deserves their own Jarvis. We built Ito because we think your voice assistant should be open source for transparency and customization. We only saw closed or dictation-focused tools out there.
Ito is a voice assistant that understands what you actually want (and eventually will take actions on your behalf).
The Problem
Typing remains the biggest bottleneck to human-computer interactions. Most voice tools fall short with limited or clunky approaches:
Basic dictation apps transcribe but don’t handle context, formatting, or real intent. Some nail transcribing but miss the bigger picture of taking work off your plate.
General assistants (Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant) excel at reminders or searches but fumble in professional workflows, ignoring custom vocab or app-specific actions.
Overreaching permissions are required by other closed-source companies while they install keyloggers without visibility into what they are tracking.
With years of speech recognition experience, we built Ito.ai to be a real voice assistant - not just a way to type a little faster.
How Ito.ai is Different
Ito introduces VibeTyping - type what you want to say.
Ito understands what you actually want and writes like you mean it. It transforms your words into polished content anywhere on Mac or Windows.
Intent over words: Unlike rigid dictation, Ito understands nuance. Draft a full email, crank out React code, craft a PRD, or polish a tweet with context-awareness.
Works everywhere, instantly: Hit a hotkey in any text box (Slack, Notion, Google Docs, Cursor), speak, and watch it generate formatted drafts, code snippets, or messages.
Fully yours to tweak: Open-source and community-powered. Add custom vocabulary, personalize styles from past chats, and even build voice-driven workflows for accessibility. No black-box lock-in.
Fast out of the gate: Ito is fast.
Open: As privacy advocates, we built a product that you can audit yourself, especially given the extensive permissions needed.
Who is this for?
If you type, Ito frees you to speak your mind and save time. Developers, marketers, Product Hunters, and more.
Get started today
Download Ito for free at Ito.ai. It’s open source, so if you don’t like it, fork it
Raycast
There's a lot of competition in this space — and so I love that Ito is open source!
Bold choice to go with GPL v3!
It's also cross-platform from the jump, and includes a Rust toolchain for building native components, meaning it's faaaaast.
Very curious to learn about the roadmap...
Ito
@chrismessina
There's a ton of competition in this space but not a lot of open source options. Especially when you look at the amount of resources deployed, most people are creating closed source applications. This was surprising to me because the permissions that dictation applications require are extensive. We choose GPL v3 to show our commitment to open-source. We can't just start adding pro features behind our own closed source version.
It's based on electron but put the hot paths in rust to balance performance with quick and stable UI development. We currently have Windows and MacOS binaries available.
As for the roadmap, we're using github issues
Smart dictation apps essentially boil down to speed, quality and integrations. Our goal is to eventually create a Raycast like plugin ecosystem so people can contribute their own specific integrations.
Actions are also on the horizon, so you can use voice to fully control your computer.
CoLaunchly
Congrats Barron and team. VibeTyping feels like the missing link between dictation and a real assistant. Intent over words, open source, and a hotkey that works anywhere is a killer combo. How do custom vocab and style presets work?
Ito
@alexcloudstar There's a dictionary tab where you can add any custom vocabulary. And in the advanced settings, you can change the prompts that are used.