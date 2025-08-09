Launching today
The speedy, economical AI for coding

Grok Code Fast 1 by xAI is a speedy and economical reasoning model that excels at agentic coding. It's available for free for a limited time on platforms like GitHub Copilot and Cursor, and via the xAI API.
Hi everyone!

The most impressive thing about the Grok Code Fast 1 launch is its wide availability from day one. It's already integrated into many of the most popular agentic coding platforms, including @Github Copilot @Cursor @Cline @opencode and so on.

The model itself is built from scratch to be a speedy and economical daily driver for agentic coding, striking a great balance between performance and cost.

To help you get the best results, xAI has also prepared a Prompt Engineering Guide for this model.

Jason

Congrats on the launch! The focus on agentic coding is super timely

Wishing you all the best with adoption!

