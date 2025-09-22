Launching today
Wordle Battle
Can you beat the clanker?
Can you beat the clanker?
Face off against Mr. Clues - an AI that solves Wordle side by side with you. Only 15% of humans have ever won.
Launch tags:Strategy Games•Puzzle Games•Word Games
Hey everyone 👋 Shardul here.
This one was a late-night spin-off I built using 100x Bot. I thought, what if Wordle had a villain? So I built Mr. Clues, an AI browser agent that plays Wordle side by side with you.
The catch? It’s really good. Only about 5% of people have managed to beat the AI.
It’s simple, a little addictive, and honestly hilarious watching the AI flex on you.
Would love for you to give it a try and see if you can land in the winners’ circle:
- Install the Chrome extension
- Look for “Mr. Clues”
- Play on your phone while the AI battles you in real time
Tag us if you manage to win
Agnes AI
I really like this twist—going head-to-head with a super-smart AI in Wordle sounds like the perfect mix of frustrating and hilarious. Can't believe only 5% have beaten it! How wild does Mr. Clues get with his guesses?
@cruise_chen thanks cruise, give it a go and see for yourself!
Unlogged
As someone who thought I was decent at Wordle... this is about to humble me real quick 😂 The real-time battle aspect sounds addictive. Can't wait to see if I'm part of that elite 15% or just another casualty of Mr. Clues!