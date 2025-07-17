27 followers
Still asking your users to upload receipts and invoices? Well does it for you—automatically. We have built an AI-native infrastructure that craft APIs to retrieve invoices & receipts from any web portal.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Max, co-founder of Well, and we’re super excited to share what we’ve built:
an embeddable infrastructure for Spend Management and Bookkeeping tools, where robots - rather than entrepreneurs - handle the tedious work of chasing receipts and invoices.
➡️ Why Well?
I've build Spend Management and Bookkeeping systems at top-tier SME banks in Europe.
I'm also a long-time entrepreneur—so I’ve felt the pain firsthand.
Let’s be honest: chasing down receipts and invoices at month-end or during tax season is one of the most frustrating, low-value tasks founders face.
Sure, most Spend Management and Bookkeeping tools offer centralized ways to upload documents...
...But in reality? You still end up spending hours tracking them down across emails, web portals, and drawers. 🤯
Before hitting with a platform targeting directly entrepreneurs (coming soon), we are launching our offering targeting the Spend Management and Bookkeeping tools you use the most, so that they can upgrade their standards.
➡️ Enter Well Embed:
For Spend Management and Bookkeeping tools, we offer white-glove onboarding to set up our infrastructure of connectors.
Book a call with us to get started!
How it works:
- Integrate our API into your platform
- Get your customers access to all of our connector sources
- Receive structured data in real-time — no setup, no scraping, no pain
➡️ What is Well Embed?
We've built a 360° connector infrastructure:
- Native drivers & connectors your users can install for Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, and more
- Mobile-friendly channels where users can forward receipts and invoices via WhatsApp or iMessage- AI-powered Chrome extension that turns any web portal into an API — works with 10,000+ providers (SaaS, e-commerce, utilities, and more)
- Privacy-first architecture — no passwords stored, fully GDPR & CCPA compliant
- Flexible output — deliver original documents or clean structured data via API
➡️ What’s to come?
Well Embed is designed to integrate seamlessly into the tools entrepreneurs already use.
Coming soon: Well App 1.0, giving founders direct access to our product.
We’d love your feedback - and to hear where you'd like to see Well Embed (https://embed.wellapp.ai) integrated into.
Thanks for checking us out! 🙏
I'm just starting a business. I am not an accountant specialist, and I am already lost chasing all my invoices everywhere.🤯With @Well Embed, app developers can easily integrate receipt and invoice retrieval from different sources. Imagine if your favourite accounting app could go fetch those automatically.The team did all the hard work, so developers just have to integrate an API. Really cool 👏
@picsoung Thank you for the support Nicolas!
This feels like Zapier for accounting workflows—smart connectors and real-time retrieval. great launch!
@aj_123 You got it!
