Well
The Modern Financial Stack for SMBs
493 followers
The Modern Financial Stack for SMBs
493 followers
Rebuilds the Financial stack around context, not rigid workflows, so business finance finally feels intuitive.
This is the 4th launch from Well. View more
When startups Financial data meets business intelligence
Well Intelligence
Launching today
Well gathers your financial data automatically, transforms it into clean, dependable records, and gives you tools to analyze, reconcile, and orchestrate with confidence.
Free Options
Launch tags:Fintech•Artificial Intelligence•Finance
Launch Team / Built With
Well
gm PH legends 👋
The Sunday Night Accounting Nightmare is Over
I'm Maxime, co-founder of Well. Today we're launching Well Intelligence, and honestly, this one feels different.
The founder tax nobody talks about
You started a business to build something amazing. Instead, you're spending entire Sundays chasing invoices, copying numbers between platforms, and trying to figure out if that Stripe payment actually matches your accounting software.
One full day every month. Gone. Just like that.
What Well Intelligence actually does
Auto-connects everything - Gmail, WhatsApp, any billing portal flows directly to your accountant or GDrive
AI answers your money questions - "How much runway do I have?" gets answered in seconds, not spreadsheet hours
Think ChatGPT for your finances - but it actually knows your numbers and builds charts on the fly
Why this matters now
We're not trying to replace your accountant. We're giving you back your Sundays and turning financial chaos into clarity. No more "let me check 5 different platforms" when investors ask basic questions.
🔥 Our take:
This is financial intelligence for founders who need answers, not another dashboard to maintain.
How you can help:
📄 Grab early access – we're rolling out gradually
💬 Drop your biggest financial headache below, seriously, we want to hear it
Thanks for being here, PH community.
Let's kill the Sunday accounting grind together.