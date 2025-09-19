Launching today
WebTrafficWatch

WebTrafficWatch

Weekly insights from Google Analytics 4 & Search Console

4 followers

Visit website
Analyzes Google Analytics 4 & Google Search Console to generate weekly reports that flag significant shifts you should know about.
WebTrafficWatch gallery image
WebTrafficWatch gallery image
WebTrafficWatch gallery image
WebTrafficWatch gallery image
WebTrafficWatch gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
AnalyticsMarketingStatistical Analysis
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Ben Freundorfer
Maker
📌
I used to spend my mornings looking at several domains in GA4 and Search Console. When I look at the graphs I try to guess if they're trending up or down or if anything changed. Or I have to download the raw numbers and do statistical tests in Excel or Jupyter. Ideally this would all run in the background and I would only get an alert when something significant happens. That's why I built WebTrafficWatch. I use it for all my domains now and I love it. It keeps track of metrics like clicks, impressions, site visitors, conversions, etc. and once a week emails me a report telling me if anything out of the ordinary happened. But it not only gives me the nerdy details from linear regressions and statistical tests. It also explains these stats in plain English. I'm super excited to finally let you all use WebTrafficWatch. Let me know what you think!
Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted